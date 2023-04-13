MGU, 38 private colleges keen to join Industry on Campus programme

April 13, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) and 38 private colleges are among the institutions of higher education that have shown keenness to join the Industry on Campus programme, one of the two initiatives by the State Industries department to help college students find employment during the course of their higher education. The other initiative is the Young Innovators’ Programme.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve says the MGU is interested in using about 20 acres of its campus at Thodupuzha for the Industry on Campus programme. The other institutions which have shown interest in the programme are expected to finalise their offers once a policy on land utilisation is in place.

Mr. Rajeeve says the departments concerned will come together to draw up a draft of the land utilisation policy on the lines of the private industrial parks programme which has just begun. While focussing on industrial production, students will receive credit for their work if the industries are related to the academic programmes they are completing.

The new Earn While You Learn programme is expected to help encourage industry dynamics and facilitate innovations, with the additional skill acquisition programme (ASAP) playing a key role in its implementation. ASAP has already successfully launched industry tieups with polytechnic college campuses by setting up CNC vertical milling machines, CNC lathes, laser cutters, fab labs and robotics labs.

The Industry on Campus programme is in keeping with the State government’s aim, as spelled out in the new industry policy, to create a conducive atmosphere for Industry 4.0 by the turn of the decade. The new policy looks to focus on emerging areas, including artificial intelligence and robotics, while also sprucing up the traditional sectors through technology induction and innovations.