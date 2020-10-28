MG varsity nod for innovative courses

120 new programmes to be launched in 62 colleges

Mahatma Gandhi University has recommended nearly 120 innovative undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 62 of its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas has approved the launch of the new courses and has placed the recommendation before the government for final approval. As per the Higher Education Department’s plan, the proposed innovative and inter-disciplinary programmes were to commence from November 1 onwards.

The varsity had constituted a committee comprising members of the Syndicate and subject experts to assess infrastructure and academic facilities available on the campuses to launch the programmes. The final approval of the government was sought based on the report submitted by the committee. The new programmes were proposed by government and aided colleges under the varsity.

Courses

Among the government colleges accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam has received the nod to start five-year integrated MA in Social Sciences — Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies, and M.Sc. in Geology while Government Arts College, Thripunitura, got the permission to offer integrated M.Sc. in Basic Sciences — Statistics, and M.A. in Economics. Government College, Kattappana, has received the permission to start M.Sc. Statistics and five-year integrated M.A. in Languages — English while Government College, Nattakom’s proposal to start M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry and five-year integrated MA in English received the green signal from the varsity.

Postgraduate programmes in Economics and Econometrics had many takers among affiliated colleges. Nearly 16 courses together in Economics and Econometrics will be launched in the new academic year. The expert committee led by Prof. Thomas, which proposed the introduction of the courses, had received feedback from teachers and researchers that the courses in Economics with Econometrics and other social science components would help prepare the aspirants for a different career path including research.

M.Sc. programmes in Data Analytics and Data Science were also in demand among affiliated colleges. Nearly 12 such courses proposed by the colleges have received the go ahead from the varsity. Other popular courses include M.Sc. in Statistics and M.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.