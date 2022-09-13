MG University to confer honorary doctorates on M.K. Sanoo and Scaria Zacharia

Prof. Sanoo was selected for the honorary degree for his immense contributions to Malayalam language

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 13, 2022 15:17 IST

M.K. Sanoo | Photo Credit: KUTTAN BATHERY

Mahatma Gandhi University will confer honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degrees on renowned literary critic Prof. M.K. Sanoo, and linguist Prof. Scaria Zacharia at a special convocation to be held on September 15.

Meanwhile, Prof. Yves Grohens, and Prof. Didier Rouxel, noted researchers and scientists in the field of Polymer Science, have been selected for the honorary Doctor of Science (D. Sc) degree. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, will present the honorary doctorate degrees at the varsity Assembly Hall on the main campus in Kottayam on September 15.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Sabu Thomas said that Prof. Sanoo was selected for the D. Litt degree based on his immense contributions towards Malayalam language. Prof. Zacharia was selected for the honorary degree in recognition of his efforts in recovering the archival knowledge and Malayalam manuscripts from the University of Tubingen in Germany.  

Didier Rouxel is a Professor at the Institut Jean Lamour, Université de Lorraine, France, while Prof. Yves Grohens is the Director of the LIMATB (Material Engineering) Laboratory of Université de Bretagne Sud, France.

