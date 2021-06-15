MG university rejects college’s proposal for autonomous status

Kochi

15 June 2021 22:48 IST

Institution lacks required facilities, says expert panel

The Mahatma Gandhi University has rejected one among the three proposals submitted by its affiliated colleges for granting autonomous status.

The applications of the three colleges were submitted to the varsity after the government had promulgated an ordinance in February amending the law governing autonomous colleges in the State.

The amendment to the University Laws (Third Amendment) Act, 2014 permitted the colleges to apply for autonomy at any time of their choice by submitting applications to the respective university. It had rendered the Autonomy Approval Committee chaired by the Higher Education invalid.

“The proposal submitted by Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, was rejected by an expert committee appointed by the Syndicate. The team, which had carried out a detailed assessment, found that the college lacked the facilities required for achieving the autonomous status,” pointed out people concerned.

The other two applications were submitted by the Union Christian College, Aluva, and MES College, Marampally. An expert panel will soon visit the Union Christian College, Aluva, for inspection of the academic and infrastructural facilities. The application submitted by MES College, Marampally, is being processed before submitting it before the Syndicate. Of the 19 autonomous colleges in the State, 10 are affiliated to the Mahatma Gandhi University.

As per the amendment, the Syndicate must entrust the applications for autonomy to an expert committee within seven days upon receipt of the application. The Vice Chancellor can recommend for autonomy to the University Grants Commission or turn down the application after informing it to the commission, the government, and the college. The institution can then re-apply for autonomy after a year.

An expert committee chaired by the Pro Vice Chancellor must be constituted to consider applications, commence new courses, and review the curriculum of the existing ones. The panel should have a Syndicate member, an academic expert nominated by the Vice Chancellor, and three nominees of the college. The governing body will include a nominee each of the State government, Kerala State Higher Education Council, university, and the college union chairman.