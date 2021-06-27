M.G. Road-NH Bypass stretch to be developed in three stages

KOCHI

27 June 2021 21:37 IST

The road will be widened to four-lane in areas where land acquisition is over

The long-overdue M.G. Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass Road will be developed in three stages, it was decided at an online meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday.

The road will shortly be widened to four-lane in areas where land acquisition is over. Mayor M. Anilkumar said around 80% of land on the Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam stretch had been acquired. The remaining will be acquired on priority basis.

Land acquisition will be completed on the Kathrikadavu-Padma Junction (on M.G. Road) stretch, and the Chakkaraparambu (on NH Bypass)-Thammanam-Karanakodam corridor later.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which took over the project execution from the PWD, will shortly ready a detailed project report (DPR) to widen the narrow, congested and ill-maintained road, which was owned by the Kochi Corporation till recently, into a four-lane stretch. The Pullepady overbridge will be widened, while a decision is awaited on an overbridge at Kathrikadavu, over the Thammanan-Pullepady Road.

District Collector S. Suhas has been directed to fast-track land acquisition for the road, convene meetings every month, and to apprise the Minister of the progress of works.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had included the 4-km road corridor in its list of projects, over a year ago. Once realised, the corridor will considerably decongest Banerjee Road and S.A. Road in the city, since it would run parallel to the two roads. According to the plan, the road will be extended eastward from Chakkaraparambu to reach Infopark, by crossing the Seaport-Airport Road.

Hibi Eden, MP; P.T. Thomas and T.J. Vinod, MLAs; District Collector S. Suhas, and PWD officials participated in the meeting.