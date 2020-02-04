Metro’s ‘minor cards’ offer 33% discount for children

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has introduced ‘minor cards’ to woo schoolchildren who ride the metro with up to 33% discount on travel fare.

The cards will be made available to children aged 10 years and above, so that they too can avail discounts up to 33% like adults with season tickets. Until now, minors could not avail discounts since they were not provided prepaid cards, according to KMRL sources.

Ever since the metro’s commissioning in 2017, there has been demand from different sections of society to provide discounted travel options to students. The metro agency is also encouraging group booking, if there are more than seven passengers in a group. The total number of Kochi-1 card users has increased over the months. There were 73,000 active Kochi-1 card users, and they formed a healthy 29% of total ridership, said the sources.

The metro agency is also planning to augment last-mile connectivity for its passengers. Discussions with educational institutions along the metro corridor, Infopark and corporates to provide last-mile connectivity from metro stations were in the final stages, said KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Meanwhile, ridership in the metro doubled in the last five months of 2019, as compared to that of 2018, thanks to the opening of the Thykoodam extension. The ridership touched an all-time high of 21,08,108 in December 2019, as compared to 12,48,874 in December 2018. The trend continued in January 2020 with a footfall of 20,74,430 in the metro.

“The opening of the Thykoodam stretch has resulted in a steady increase in ridership. We are witnessing heavy rush during peak hours. The headway has been reduced to six minutes during peak hours to cater to the needs of commuters. The trend suggests that more people are happy to use the metro for their regular commute and the growth accelerated in the past year,” said Mr. Sharma.