Kochi

Metro’s mascot named Milu

Mascots of Kochi Metro and Water Metro released in Kochi on Thursday.

Mascots of Kochi Metro and Water Metro released in Kochi on Thursday.  

‘Jengu’, a fish, chosen for Water Metro

Kochi Metro’s mascot, the elephant, has been named ‘Milu’, while Water Metro’s mascot, a fish, has been named ‘Jengu’.

The names were chosen from among those shortlisted at the board meeting of Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Thursday.

“We chose the name Milu after much deliberation. Since the mascot is KMRL’s face, we thought the mascot should have a name. Just like the people of Kochi embraced the metro, we hope Milu will also become a household name,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director of the metro agency.

“Jengu is a water spirit which protects people in sea and water. It brings good luck to them. Thus, the fish was selected as the mascot for the Water Metro,” he added.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary of India Durga Shanker Mishra and Chief Secretary Tom Jose attended the meeting.

