Metro’s Kakkanad extension work to begin in March

February 13, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The piling for Kochi metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension will begin in March and every effort will be made to complete a bulk of the civil, electrical and rail-laying works by March 2025, Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has said.

A unique construction sequence, whereby there would be a deviation from established practices, would be adopted in order to complete the viaduct within the time frame. Electronics and IT-related works would take a few more months, he added.

On whether the stations en route will be sleeker as had been assured earlier, Mr. Behera said emphasis has been laid on their aesthetics and ease of use. “A team of young engineers have readied their conceptual designs, which look different from that of the 24 stations on the Aluva-Thripunithura SN Junction stretch (the metro’s phase-1). There will also be state-of-the-art signages like in London Metro.”

Officials of the metro agency had in 2022 said that emphasis would be laid on faster access to the platform and commercial spaces of stations, in a bid to woo commuters to the mass rapid transport system (MRTS), customers to shops and visitors to the office spaces spread over the commercial space envisaged in different stations, 24x7. The agency even mulled limiting of stations to two floors, with the platform built at the concourse level.

The metro agency had a tough task finding firms and shops to occupy commercial space spread over a vast area in the 24 stations in the metro’s phase one. This included 4.30 lakh sq.ft. space in Vadakkekotta Station, all of which was built to garner non-ticketing revenue for the metro’s operation and maintenance.

Preparatory works to widen Civil Line Road and other roads beneath the proposed metro corridor are currently on. Utilities like pipelines, power and telecom cables have either been relocated or their works are under way. Similarly, work on building drains and duct is getting over in areas where land was acquired. Tarring work is expected to begin in a fortnight, after electric posts and transformers are relocated, metro sources said.

On sourcing funds to construct the viaduct in the wake of French lending agency AFD backtracing from extending loan, they said discussions are on with other agencies to obtain an alternative loan. The initial lot of works can begin using funds assured by Central and State governments, they added.