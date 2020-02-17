Metro trial runs continue on Day 2

Trial runs on Kochi metro’s Thykoodam-Petta viaduct continued on Saturday night and Sunday to ensure that all components of the signalling system worked well.

The train which operated in the route ran at 5 km-per-hour speed. It was a follow-up of the first trial run held on Saturday morning, wherein the functioning of tracks and the traction system laid beside the tracks were inspected.

More trial runs will be done on the 1.20-km corridor during the coming days, when the efficacy of telecommunication and other systems will be tested. The speed will be gradually increased. This will be followed by load tests, in which trains loaded with sand bags that equal the weight of 900 passengers will do trial runs on the corridor.