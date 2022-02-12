Metro trial run from Sunday midnight

More trains in Aluva-Pettah corridor from Monday

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will conduct the trial run of trains in the metro’s 1.80-km Pettah-SN Junction (Phase 1-A) extension from Sunday midnight to the early hours of Monday and for a similar duration the next day, said a press release from the metro agency.

Work on the corridor began in October 2019. Civil work on the stretch was completed within 27 months of piling. The total cost of the extension is ₹453 crore, it added.

The metro agency has also decided to operate more trains in the Aluva-Pettah corridor from Monday, owing to relaxation in pandemic curbs. Thus, trains will operate every 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours and at 9 minute frequency during off-peak hours.