KOCHI

06 January 2022 00:31 IST

The Kochi Metro has extended its train services up to 11 p.m. from January 6 to 9 “in order to facilitate commuters for festive shopping”. The KMRL will operate trains every 20 minutes on these days and the last train from either end will depart at 11 p.m., a communication from the agency said.

