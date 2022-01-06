Metro trains extended till 11 p.m.

The Kochi Metro has extended its train services up to 11 p.m. from January 6 to 9 “in order to facilitate commuters for festive shopping”. The KMRL will operate trains every 20 minutes on these days and the last train from either end will depart at 11 p.m., a communication from the agency said.
