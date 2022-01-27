KochiKOCHI 27 January 2022 22:15 IST
Metro train frequency changed
Updated: 27 January 2022 22:15 IST
Kochi Metro trains will operate at a frequency of 9 minutes 20 seconds on weekdays (Monday to Saturday), while they will operate at 12 minutes frequency on Sunday.
There is no change in the present train timings of first and last services from terminal stations.
On weekdays, train services will operate from 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., KMRL has said.
