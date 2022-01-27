Metro train frequency changed

KOCHI

27 January 2022 22:15 IST

Kochi Metro trains will operate at a frequency of 9 minutes 20 seconds on weekdays (Monday to Saturday), while they will operate at 12 minutes frequency on Sunday.

There is no change in the present train timings of first and last services from terminal stations.

On weekdays, train services will operate from 6 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., KMRL has said.

