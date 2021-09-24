Kochi

Metro train frequencies increased

Kochi Metro trains will operate every 8 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours during weekdays (Monday to Friday), from September 27, considering the average increase in the daily ridership to 26,000 during the past 15 days, the KMRL has said.

In the meantime, MyByk has suspended its operations, although it has said that the existing customers will enjoy the benefits. The 400 bicycles purchased and owned by KMRL will be re-launched for the convenience of customers.

Efforts will also be made to increase the number of cycles as per the requirement. For details, call 1800 425 0355, while sharing name and mobile number.


