Metro to permit cycles from all stations

Daily footfall in trains crosses 15,000

Even as the daily footfall in Kochi metro trains has gone up from 10,000 a month ago to 15,000, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to permit commuters to take along their bicycles in trains from all stations, from Sunday.

The agency had a week ago permitted entry of bicycles from six major stations. On Sunday, 67 passengers boarded trains with their bicycles.

“The response from the public was overwhelming. We are now equipped to cater for bicyclists from all metro stations,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, KMRL.

The guidelines for permitting bicycles on board include a cap of four cycles per train. Bicycles must be free of debris and excess grease, dirt, and sharp objects. Motor-powered recreational vehicles of any kind, tandem bicycles, tricycles, and bicycles with training wheels are not permitted. Bicycles that are folded or disassembled and enclosed in carrying bags are deemed “luggage” items. Cyclists are prohibited from riding bicycles on the station premises, corridors, link bridge, platforms, or in any covered space, the metro agency informed.

Traffic curbs

KMRL has also informed that there will be partial disruption of traffic on the Pettah-S.N. Junction stretch from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. up to December 12, due to the construction of the Kochi metro viaduct in the corridor.