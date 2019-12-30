Kochi

Metro to operate late into night

Kochi metro trains will operate up to 1 a.m. on January 1 to ease commuter rush on New Year’s eve. The trains will operate till 1.30 a.m. on January 2. The services beginning from Aluva and Thykoodam will be available up to 11 p.m. between January 3 and 5, KMRL sources said.

