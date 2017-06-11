Metro to have own fleet of feeder buses

With uncertainty over the Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) deploying its low-floor buses to be operated as the Kochi metro’s feeder services, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will purchase its own fleet of buses to ferry commuters to and from the stations.

The metro agency took this decision, with the KURTC and the KSRTC expressing reluctance to operate buses through narrow service roads.

The corporation also said it was not keen on operating mini buses as they were unviable and were being withdrawn. “The Transport Secretary was open to roping in buses of RTCs to operate the metro’s feeder trips. But the KSRTC was unyielding. Roping in private buses will be time-consuming, since they operate under various companies. Hence, we have decided to have our own fleet of buses,” metro sources said.

They added that mini buses would be sourced later this year when the metro attracts a regular crowd.

KMRL had earlier expressed keenness to operate electric or CNG-run buses.

Citing poor coordination, a KURTC official said low-floor buses were over 12 metres long and cannot be operated through service roads which constitute 20 of the 21 feeder routes.

“We are willing to spare a few ordinary buses but will need at least ₹10 as minimum fare instead of ₹7 to operate in a feasible manner. KMRL has not responded to our suggestions,” he added.