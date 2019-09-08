Kochi

Metro to extend service timing for three days

The Kochi metro clocked a ridership of 88,452 on Saturday.

The Kochi metro clocked a ridership of 88,452 on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

more-in

Last train to leave Aluva and Thykoodam at 11 p.m.

Buoyed by the increasing patronage for its services and persistent demand from commuters for extending service timing considering the Onam season rush, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to extend metro services by an hour for three days from Tuesday. On those days, the last metro train will leave Aluva and Thykoodam metro stations at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the trend of soaring demand for metro services since it was extended to Thykoodam earlier this month kept apace on Saturday as well after touching a high of 81,000 riders on Friday.

The ridership stood at 88,452 on Saturday at 10 p.m. Kochi metro had clocked a high of 98,000 riders in the past, which remains an all-time record. With Onam round the corner, KMRL is expecting the ridership to further soar in the coming days, leaving that record on shaky grounds.

KMRL also deployed additional guards at Maharaja’s College platform to guide passengers headed for Thykoodam since they now have to change platforms there.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
public transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2019 12:37:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/metro-to-extend-service-timing-for-three-days/article29364197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY