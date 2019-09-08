Metro to extend service timing for three days

Buoyed by the increasing patronage for its services and persistent demand from commuters for extending service timing considering the Onam season rush, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to extend metro services by an hour for three days from Tuesday. On those days, the last metro train will leave Aluva and Thykoodam metro stations at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the trend of soaring demand for metro services since it was extended to Thykoodam earlier this month kept apace on Saturday as well after touching a high of 81,000 riders on Friday.

The ridership stood at 88,452 on Saturday at 10 p.m. Kochi metro had clocked a high of 98,000 riders in the past, which remains an all-time record. With Onam round the corner, KMRL is expecting the ridership to further soar in the coming days, leaving that record on shaky grounds.

KMRL also deployed additional guards at Maharaja’s College platform to guide passengers headed for Thykoodam since they now have to change platforms there.