Metro to extend operating hours for two days

Kochi metro services will operate till 11 p.m. on March 1 and 2 on account of Sivaratri.

It is aimed at helping devotees reach the Mahadeva Temple near Aluva. The last train on these days will start from the Petta terminal station at 11 p.m.

Similarly, the morning services will start from 4.30 a.m., instead of 6 a.m., from the Aluva terminal on March 2.