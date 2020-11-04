Metro S.N. Junction extension to be over by next November

Panamkutty bridge construction progressing fast, says KMRL

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has completed piling works of the viaduct from Pettah to S.N. Junction, the Phase 1(A) of the metro service. A total of 259 viaduct piles are completed and piling for the S.N. Junction Metro Station is also over, according to the agency.

KMRL has so far achieved 30% progress along the stretch and hopes to complete the stretch by November next year.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, KMRL managing director, reviewed the work and inspected the ongoing construction at the Panamkutty bridge in between.

The Phase I (A) Extension of Kochi metro consists of two stretches: from Pettah to S.N. Junction, including two stations namely Vadakkekotta and S.N. Junction, and a new Panamkutty bridge — all at a cost of ₹299.87 crore.

Phase 1(B) extension from S.N. Junction to Thripunithura includes a station of Thripunithura Terminal (Phase IB) at a cost of ₹162.98 crore. The tender for the stretch from S.N. Junction to Thripunithura Terminal has been awarded to KEC – VNC JV and the work commenced on September 25. Seven piles have been completed on this stretch.

The construction of the Panamkutty bridge is also progressing fast, according to the agency. As part of its preparatory works in line with the extension from Pettah to Thripunithura, KMRL is constructing an additional two-lane bridge with footpath which will convert the stretch into a four-lane corridor (two bridges) once completed. The bridge consists of five spans. The total length, including approach road, is 250 m in which around 70 m is across the Poorna River. The bridge, costing about ₹17.2 crore, will be completed by December.