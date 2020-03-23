Metro services suspended till March 31

Kochi metro services will remain suspended till March 31 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) decided to suspend services pursuant to directives from both the State and Central governments, said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The move is aimed at arresting the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay home for the time being, he added.

The decision to halt services till March 31 is seen as one that will be in sync with the Indian Railways halting all passenger train services till the end of the month.

On Saturday, the metro agency had decided to temporarily reduce the frequency of train services in an attempt to discourage non-essential travel during COVID-19 crisis. Thus, metro trains were to run every 20 minutes (as compared to one every six minutes) from Monday (March 23) to Saturday (March 28) during morning and evening.

The headway was to be reduced to one train every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. KMRL had urged commuters to use the Kochi metro only if it is essential and further exhorted them to maintain safe distance while travelling and to avoid standing in trains while travelling.