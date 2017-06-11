Metro roll-out to witness surge in cycle trips

KOCHI: The advent of the Kochi Metro is likely to result in more than two-fold surge in pedestrian trips and an almost two-fold increase in cycle trips, according to the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) Master Plan prepared for Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

The master plan projects pedestrian trips to increase from the existing 3 lakh trips per day to 6.9 lakh trips per day in the project area by 2033, with a surge in trips in residential and institutional zones.

Cycle trips are projected to increase from the existing 25,950 existing trips per day to 49,300 trips per day during the same period.

The current NMT trip share of the city was pegged at 24%, with pedestrian trips accounting for 20% and cycle trips a mere 4%.

Based on the NMT-Origin and Destination Surveys, the average trip length of pedestrian trips in the city was found to be 0.9 km, with the maximum pedestrian trip length being 3.7 km.

The intensity of the inter-zonal trips in the central business district of the city (in and around M.G. Road) was found to be high, due to the presence of dense commercial and institutional land use within smaller assessment zones compared to other zones in the project area. High inter-zonal trip volumes were also observed in the Cusat – Kalamassery area and around Aluva town (Pump Junction).

The average trip lengths by cyclists was found to be around 3.7 km, with the maximum trip lengths going up as high as 15 km in some cases. Since the average trip lengths were greater than the zone extents, it could be concluded that cycle trips largely accounted for inter-zonal trips.

The major cycling trip productions were seen in the Cusat - Kalamaserry zone probably owing to high student concentration; Companypady owing to small-scale industry workers; and Ernakulam jetty as islanders commuting to the mainland and vice versa take cycles on boats and ferries.

Cycle commuters were also found to be coming to the city from the northern islands of Mulavukad and Pizhala and even as far as Kakkanad. While the lower household income levels of islanders probably made cycle an affordable and dependable mode of transport for them, the study attributed the choice of cycle among those from Kakkanad to the migrant population of unskilled labourers in and around North Thrikkakara and Kakkanad.