Metro ridership touches all-time-high

Kochi Metro ferried a total of 10.40 lakh commuters during the 12-day Christmas-New Year season, with ridership touching an all-time-high of 1.25 lakh on Wednesday.

A total of 90,332 passengers travelled on December 28 and 84,957 on December 31. “The increase in ridership which we witnessed during the festivities is unprecedented. People are relying on the metro for shopping and daily commute. This is a healthy sign,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD of KMRL.

Public Transport Day

Meanwhile, KMRL has decided to declare one day in a week as ‘Public Transport Day’. This year, Friday will be observed as Public Transport Day. All employees of the metro agency, including Kudumbashree personnel who are deployed in metro stations, will commute to and from office using either public transport or non-motorised transport.

“The decision was taken in continuation of our aspirations to undertake initiatives that enhance the quality of life in Kochi city. Every citizen should use non-motorised or public transport at least a day every week. Being a transit company, it is apt that employees of KMRL rely on public transport,” said Mr. Sharma.

“Through the initiative, we are making a paradigm shift in mobility good practices, thus minimising the environmental impact as well as traffic congestion associated with the use of personalised vehicles like cars,” he added.