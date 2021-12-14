Metro offers discounted fare for establishments near viaduct

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:42 IST

Employees of business and educational institutions located up to 500 metres from the Kochi Metro viaduct will get a substantial discount on the ticket fare, the KMRL has said.

The new initiative comes in the wake of commuters losing time and energy after being caught in unpredictable traffic hold-ups on Kochi's arterial roads beneath the 25-km Aluva-Pettah metro corridor. The interested business establishments and educational institutions may send an application to Binish L., DGM (Marketing) of KMRL (binish.l@kmrl.co.in), to obtain the discount.

Employee particulars including the name, age, gender, boarding and alighting stations, along with a copy of their photo id must be submitted along with the application, before December 31, metro sources said.

The discount would be a boon for daily commuters whose workplace is situated within 500 metres on either side of the metro alignment. It would help them to reach their offices on time and also reduce their travel expense, while enjoying the comfort, reliability and speedy commuting offered by Kochi Metro. For more details contact 91889 57544.

Contests for public

With the Christmas-New Year festival season kicking in, Kochi Metro is set to host various competitions for the public.

They will begin on December 18, with a Christmas star making contest which will be held at Aluva, Muttom, Kaloor, and Petta stations.

On 19th Sunday, carol singing competition will be held at Aluva, Edappally, Vyttila, and Ernakulam South stations.

Crib-making competition and Christmas tree decoration competition will be held at all metro stations on December 20 and 21 respectively.

A Santa Claus fancy dress competition will be held on December 22 for children aged up to 13 years, at Palarivattom, Kadavanthra, Thykoodam, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro stations.

Cake-making

With an intent to support bakers, a cake-making competition will be held on December 23 at Vyttila, Maharaja’s, Palarivattom, and Kadavanthra Metro stations.

There is no entry fee for the competitions. Participants and an accompanying person can avail of free metro tickets to reach the venue and back.