Metro MD promoted as Additional Chief Secretary

Alkesh Kumar Sharma

KOCHI

23 May 2020 00:21 IST

The State government has promoted Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, to Additional Chief Secretary.

The State has declared the post of MD, KMRL, as equivalent in status and responsibility to Additional Chief Secretary, and he will continue in the current post. Mr. Sharma, a 1990 batch IAS officer, joined KMRL as the MD on September 27 last year.

He was the CEO & MD of the prestigious Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project (DMIC) industrial development project earlier.

Advertising

Advertising