Metro launches Kochi One card for women, students

Focus on promoting metro as safe mode of transport

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has launched a special scheme to promote Kochi One smart card exclusively for women and students.

The scheme to promote the metro as a safe mode of public transport, focused on women and students, was launched at St.Teresa’s College here by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL, by handing over a Kochi One card to Lizzy Mathew, principal of the college. Actor Niranjana Anoop was present.

The Kochi One card was issued by Axis Bank to over 50 students of the college and other institutions on the day. With this offer, issuance fees, annual fees, and one-time top-up charge will be waived, subject to one-time recharge of ₹150. The card being issued as part of the special scheme can be availed from all metro stations by submitting a valid ID proof (driving licence / voter ID / PAN card / passport). The offer is valid for two months.

“The Kochi metro has always given importance to women empowerment. This scheme will promote the metro as the safest mode of public transport among women and students. KMRL is working towards first- and last-mile connectivity through e-rickshaw / e-bus, and other commuting modes, to enable a hassle-free journey, Mr. Sharma said.

The Kochi metro resumed services post-lockdown from September 7 and has been following the safety guidelines issued by the government and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for metros by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This has resulted in a steady increase in daily ridership, with the numbers touching approximately 27,000 commuters a day, he added.