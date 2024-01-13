ADVERTISEMENT

Metro journey for patients under palliative care on January 15

January 13, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Nilavu’ Palliative Care unit at the General Hospital, Ernakulam will organise a week-long programme on the occasion of Kerala Palliative Care Day on January 15.

Nearly 50 patients under palliative care and volunteers will travel in Kochi Metro, on Monday, which start from S.N junction station at 10 a.m. The programme is being organised in association with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

Titled ‘Saphalameeyathra’, the travel programme was launched by the unit to overcome loneliness and ailments of their patients by setting out on journeys to select destinations along with their family members and care volunteers. Music sessions, magic and puppet shows will be arranged as part of the metro journey, according to a communication.

A similar programme will be organised at the relief settlement in Palluruthy. Woollen blankets will be distributed to the families of patients under palliative care on January 20.

