Metro information on WhatsApp
Kochi Metro Rail Limited has launched a WhatsApp service (Number 91885 97488) to help passengers get information about Kochi metro services and to make suggestions or complaints about the service. This is in addition to the services being provided through customer care and e-mail, KMRL has informed.
