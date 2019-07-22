Metro holds trial run over cantilever viaduct

A Kochi metro train did trial run between Maharaja’s College Ground Station and the metro’s 90-metre-long balanced cantilever viaduct over railway tracks at Ernakulam South on Sunday.

The trial run would be extended upto Thykoodam metro station in the coming days.

Sunday’s trial run started with a speed limit of 5 km/hr. The train that was packed with sandbags to match the weight of passengers will be parked over the cantilever structure till Monday. During this time, various tests will be undertaken to analyse the strength of the pillar-less structure which is considered a modern-day engineering marvel.

The trials will continue on Monday and Tuesday over the structure. Similar trial runs beyond Ernakulam South will continue till the commissioning of the stretch upto Thykoodam, possibly in September. Rolling stock (coaches) and track test will be done during these trial runs. A compatibility test too will be carried out.

Currently, finishing works are under way in the corridor. The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) would inspect the viaduct up to Thykoodam and stations en route in a month or so, for issuing safety certificate. Entry cum exit of a few stations will be readied on one side for passengers.

The other side will be opened when works get completed there.