Kochi

Metro ferries over 90,000 passengers

more-in

A total of 90,495 people travelled in Kochi metro up to 10 p.m. on Friday, the sixth day during the past 10 days that the number of commuters crossed the 80,000 mark.

For the first time, the number had exceeded 1 lakh on Thursday, despite speed curbs on the Maharaja’s-Thykoodam stretch. The speed limit of 25 kmph, introduced as a precautionary measure in view of curves on the stretch, is scheduled to be withdrawn by month-end.

The average commuter patronage till the opening of last week’s Thykoodam extension was 40,000.

Card confusion

In the meantime, many commuters who visited counters in metro stations to avail of discounted Kochi-1 card returned without purchasing it, on coming to know that Axis Bank would charge an annual renewal charge of ₹75, it is learnt.

The bank had informed that the issuance fee of the Kochi-1 card would be waived till month-end. It used to charge ₹150 as issuance fee. Tiji Jacob, a commuter, complained that he had to pay ₹12 for recharge fee, instead of ₹5 that had been announced as fee till month-end.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 12:12:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/metro-ferries-over-90000-passengers/article29411751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY