Metro ferries over 90,000 passengers

A total of 90,495 people travelled in Kochi metro up to 10 p.m. on Friday, the sixth day during the past 10 days that the number of commuters crossed the 80,000 mark.

For the first time, the number had exceeded 1 lakh on Thursday, despite speed curbs on the Maharaja’s-Thykoodam stretch. The speed limit of 25 kmph, introduced as a precautionary measure in view of curves on the stretch, is scheduled to be withdrawn by month-end.

The average commuter patronage till the opening of last week’s Thykoodam extension was 40,000.

Card confusion

In the meantime, many commuters who visited counters in metro stations to avail of discounted Kochi-1 card returned without purchasing it, on coming to know that Axis Bank would charge an annual renewal charge of ₹75, it is learnt.

The bank had informed that the issuance fee of the Kochi-1 card would be waived till month-end. It used to charge ₹150 as issuance fee. Tiji Jacob, a commuter, complained that he had to pay ₹12 for recharge fee, instead of ₹5 that had been announced as fee till month-end.