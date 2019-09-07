Kochi

Metro ferries 81,000 passengers on Friday

more-in

The Kochi metro’s Thykoodam extension has begun paying dividends, with passenger patronage touching 81,000 at 10 p.m. on Friday.

It was 71,711 as on 10 p.m. on Thursday. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has offered 50% discount on travel fare up to September 18.

Many commuters have begun to prefer metro to road transport thanks to the pathetic condition of most arterial stretches in Kochi and subsequent traffic hold-ups.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi
public transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 4:11:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/metro-ferries-81000-passengers-on-friday/article29356869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY