Metro ferries 81,000 passengers on Friday

The Kochi metro’s Thykoodam extension has begun paying dividends, with passenger patronage touching 81,000 at 10 p.m. on Friday.

It was 71,711 as on 10 p.m. on Thursday. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has offered 50% discount on travel fare up to September 18.

Many commuters have begun to prefer metro to road transport thanks to the pathetic condition of most arterial stretches in Kochi and subsequent traffic hold-ups.