Metro feeder service to Kochi airport

The feeder service of the Kochi metro from the Aluva station to the Kochi airport will be launched at Nedumbassery on Thursday.

‘Pavan Doot’, the electric bus service to be operated by KSRTC, will ply from the airport to the metro station at Aluva.

“The service will reduce travelling cost and time for Kochiites. We hope passengers will opt for metro to reach the airport...Commuters can carry their baggage and board the Pavan Doot bus to reach the Cochin airport on time,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, KMRL Managing Director.