KOCHI 21 February 2020
Metro feeder bus service flagged off
An electric bus service connecting Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and the Aluva station of the Kochi metro was flagged off on Thursday. The services will be operated every 40 minutes, and the fare of a single journey is ₹50.
CIAL managing director V.J. Kurian flagged off the service.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma was present.
