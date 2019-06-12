Metro extension: DMRC seeks payment of ₹220-crore dues

Even as Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is gearing up to commission Kochi Metro’s six-km-long Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam extension in mid-August, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought the speedy payment of dues worth ₹220 crore for works carried out in the corridor by over a dozen contractors.

“Approximately 90% of work on the stretch has been completed, for which we have to pay ₹220 crore to contracting firms for works done by them since January. Another ₹230 crore is needed to complete the rest of the work,” said DMRC sources.

The Hindu had reported a month ago that many contractors were not deploying adequate manpower on the stretch since there was delay by the State government in handing over funds to KMRL to clear their dues.

Passenger patronage

Responding to the issue, KMRL’s Managing Director A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said funds were being readied to clear the dues. “We foresee an increase in the number of passengers from the present 40,000 to 65,000 per day, once the 18-km metro corridor increases to 24-km when the Thykoodam extension is commissioned,” he said.

The number of trains will also increase from the present 18 to 24 to ensure the frequency of trains every seven minutes.

Themes for stations

Tourism will be the theme for Ernakulam South metro station in front of Ernakulam Junction railway station. The Kadavanthra station will have the history of print media in Kerala as its theme, while various aspects of Kerala’s unique uru (dhow) will be the highlight at Elamkulam station.

It will be Malayalam cinema at Vyttila station, while Kerala’s traditional cuisine will adorn the walls of the Thykoodam station. Fishing will be the theme for Pettah station, located a km beyond Thykoodam. Most of the 16 stations in the Aluva-Maharaja’s College stretch have dedicated themes, in keeping with their location.