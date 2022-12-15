Metro extension: concerns of various departments to be addressed

December 15, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The concerns of different departments that will have to surrender land for the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi metro will be addressed, District Collector Renu Raj said here on Thursday after a meeting with the heads of various departments.

She further issued instructions to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) which would execute the extension up to Infopark. The metro agency will also submit a copy of the proposed alignment to the departments concerned.

The Kerala Media Academy, Children’s Home, and Observation Home in Kakkanad will have to surrender the maximum extent of land. It was decided to make alternative arrangements for media students and redress the safety concerns of the residents of the two homes.

They will submit a list of their requirements to KMRL. It will be followed by the government convening a meeting to discuss issues that will have to be taken up at the government level.

The agencies whose land will be acquired for the project include Public Works department, Legal Metrology department, Doordarshan, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, and Infopark.

Demand is also rife that KMRL open the corridor south of Collectorate Junction on Seaport-Airport Road that was widened to make way for the proposed metro viaduct to motorists to lessen traffic snarls in the corridor. Metro sources said it would be done after safety measures were taken on either end to streamline traffic.