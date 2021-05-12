Metro contract workers demand interim relief

KOCHI

12 May 2021 18:45 IST

The KMRL must give interim relief over and above their monthly salary to over 700 contract employees who have been employed by different firms which have taken up contract works on behalf of the metro agency, the general council meeting of Kochi Metro Staff and Workers’ Association has demanded.

This was because the number of job days had been considerably cut short in view of COVID. The regular salary also left much to be desired. The association president V. .P George presided over the meeting.

