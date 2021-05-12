Kochi

Metro contract workers demand interim relief

The KMRL must give interim relief over and above their monthly salary to over 700 contract employees who have been employed by different firms which have taken up contract works on behalf of the metro agency, the general council meeting of Kochi Metro Staff and Workers’ Association has demanded.

This was because the number of job days had been considerably cut short in view of COVID. The regular salary also left much to be desired. The association president V. .P George presided over the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 6:45:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/metro-contract-workers-demand-interim-relief/article34543030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY