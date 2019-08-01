Kochi

Kochi Metro chugs up to Thykoodam

The metro trial run at a speed of 5 km per hour covered the 5.75-km Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam stretch in over an hour.

Trial run conducted; KMRL yet to decide on date of commissioning of service

The Kochi metro held successful trial runs of its trains till Thykoodam on Wednesday.

At a speed of 5 km per hour, the train covered the Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam 5.75-km-stretch in over an hour.

While the first train started from the Maharaja’s College station at 6.55 a.m. and reached Thykoodam by 8.21 a.m., the second started from Elamkulam at 11.46 a.m. and reached Thykoodam by 12.40 p.m and returned to Maharaja’s College.

A Kochi mertro official said the agency had not decided on the date of commissioning the service along the stretch though the earlier plan was to make it operational by September.

Roofing

The construction of stations till Thykoodam was 95% complete, with only roofing and solar panels left to be installed, said the official. The Pettah-SN Junction stretch is likely to be commissioned by April 2020.

On trial runs, three cars of the train are filled with sandbags equivalent to its capacity of 900 people.

More trial runs are in the offing as the balanced cantilever bridge above the rail tracks at Ernakulam South and the busy Vyttila Junction falls along this stretch.

