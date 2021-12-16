Metro carols contests on Dec. 19

The Kochi Metro's carol songs competition as part of its Christmas events titled "Frosty Fest 2021" will be held on December 19 at Aluva, Edappally, Vyttila and Ernakulam South metro stations.

The first three winners will receive a cash award of ₹10,000, ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Their timings are as follows: Aluva metro station: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.’ Ernakulam South: 12 p.m. -1 p.m.; Vyttila: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.; Edappally: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Each team should have a minimum of five members, across any age group. There is no registration fee. The participants and an accompanying person can avail free travel in Kochi Metro to reach the venue and return on the day of the competition. To know more and to register for the competition visit www.kochimetro.org.