Metro alignment to remain intact in Pettah-SN Jn. corridor

The Kochi metro’s alignment in the Pettah-SN Junction corridor will not be changed, despite concerns raised following the incident on Wednesday night in which the city gas pipeline laid by Adani Gas Ltd.-IOC at Pettah was ruptured when piling was being done for the urban rail service.

Even a small shift in alignment will affect the alignment proposed for the entire corridor and the two-lane bridge proposed on the eastern side of the two-lane Pettah bridge. Moreover, land on either side had been frozen well in advance after the alignment that steered clear of gas and oil pipelines was finalised two years ago.

On its part, the firm that laid the pipeline might relay it away from the metro alignment. “We had shared our alignment well in advance with the firm, following which it laid the pipeline. It also gave the green signal for piling, saying that it was safe to do so as per our alignment,” said sources in Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The presence of an official of Adani Gas-IOC at the time of piling on Wednesday helped since valves at either end of the ruptured pipeline were closed within minutes. Fire and Rescue Services personnel too responded fast and arrived at the spot in no time. The piling has to be done up to a depth of 45 metres, while the gas pipeline is laid eight metres below the road surface. As many as 14 piles are already in place. Each pillar will rest on four piles. Oil and gas companies had provided drawings of the location of pipelines with the help of a tracking machine. In this case, the pipeline was located a little away from what was specified in the drawing, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, KMRL has decided to acquire land to extend the metro further from SN Junction to the Thripunithura railway station. The Thripunithura municipality was to acquire the land as per an earlier plan to have the metro station next to the railway station and the bus station proposed nearby.

Based on the revised plan, KMRL has given the requisition letter to commence land acquisition in the corridor. The State government’s administrative sanction is awaited for it, metro sources said.

The metro is slated to be extended from Thykoodam to Pettah by April 2020, while it is scheduled to reach SN Junction by August 2021.