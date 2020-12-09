Metro agencies must become financially sustainable, says E. Sreedharan

In the long run, metro agencies must become financially sustainable. They must not always depend on the government to subsidise their operations. Generally, revenue increases when the metro network increases to a larger area. This would bring in operational surplus, Metroman E. Sreedharan said.
On concerns about the possibility of Kochi metro’s operational expenses increasing due to expiry of defect-liability period for its components, Mr. Sreedharan said it need not be a cause of worry since the type of equipment used and DMRC’s adherence to high quality standards would not necessitate replacement of equipment for quite some time.
Responding to the possibility of KMRL having to set apart funds if contracting firms opt for arbitration by citing cost escalation, he said this was unlikely since two of the prominent civil construction firms which built the metro viaduct had submitted to DMRC in writing that they would not take the arbitration route.
