meTrack to monitor quarantined persons

Even as the health and police authorities continue to grapple with the challenge of keeping a constant watch on thousands quarantined across the State, a Japan-based start-up founded by four Malayali youngsters has come up with a smart solution, ensuring real-time monitoring of the quarantined.

The start-up, Pinmicro, which has an office at Infopark here, is set to conduct a demonstration of the solution, meTrack, for the State health authorities later this week. meTrack was developed by the start-up over the last few weeks by tweaking their existing solution, Assistplus, after COVID-19 spread across the globe and they started receiving enquiries about a potential solution to help effective implementation of quarantine.

“Our existing solution was to monitor the time spent by people inside facilities such as hospitals and factories or by guests in front of a pavilion during an event, to analyse their interest.

“We added a few more components to it to develop meTrack,” said Tiby Kuruvila, Global CEO of Pinmicro.

meTrack enables health authorities to track and locate quarantined people with the help of a smartphone application and a smart-band. It also offers a web console that provides health administrators with dashboards to monitor all quarantine activities real-time.

“The platform integrates multiple technologies including GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth to ensure that the system is reliable and foolproof. Since meTrack can seamlessly integrate with Assistplus at quarantine locations, doctors or nurses can locate patients in real-time and provide fast patient care, including the task of locating critical assets such as ventilators,” said A.V. Ravindranath, India CEO of Pinmicro.