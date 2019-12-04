Metabolic Centre of Excellence at GH shows the way

Data from the State’s first 360 degree Metabolic Centre of Excellence (CoE) set up over a year ago at Ernakualm District General Hospital show how the complications of diabetes or other co-morbid conditions could be detected early for providing the right treatment.

It is the uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension conditions that could affect kidneys resulting in renal failure, said Bipin Gopal, State nodal officer for non-communicable diseases. Likewise, some of the other complications are diabetic retinopathy, neuropathy and cardiac ailments.

The primary aim of CoE is to reduce the number of patients reaching that stage by early detection of such complications.

Conventional method

The conventional method is to check blood sugar and pressure parameters and provide medication. But CoE intervention is to check for complications associated with blood parameters. Depending upon the values, intervention could be dietary or through a procedure, said Dr. Gopal.

From the data, it was found that known diabetic patients had little glycemic control.

New cases with borderline high values were brought under the management of the metabolic centre for avoiding associated complications through early detection. The advantages of CoE include the facility to digitally track patients’ history and progress, qualified professionals who can educate and counsel patients at the centre, digital solution to handhold patients after the visit to the metabolic centre and remind them of their medication timings while monitoring progress continuously.

As a result, patients become better informed and it helps them enhance the quality of their life.

Dr. A. Anitha, Superintendent of General Hospital, said that the feedback from patients had been good.

More centres

The government is considering setting up such metabolic centres at all district hospitals for which ₹7 lakh has been allotted. The centre at the General Hospital was set up in public-private partnership mode.