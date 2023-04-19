ADVERTISEMENT

Meshplasty of uterus performed at Kochi hospital

April 19, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The procedure enables woman from Tamil Nadu to realise her dream of having a child after facing infertility issues for nearly eight years

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Sunrise Hospital here performed a meshplasty procedure of the uterus to help a 36-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu realise her dream of having a child after facing infertility issues for nearly eight years.

The patient, who had conceived after undergoing IVF treatment, had developed a severe bleeding condition in her 16 th week of pregnancy. Doctors in Tamil Nadu had advised removal of the uterus as a part of it had got reduced to less than 1 cm, according to a release issued by the hospital.

Dr. Hafeez Rahman, consultant gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, advised meshplasty of the uterus to save the mother and the baby. Doctors found that the mesh was supporting the uterus from the 24 th week. Though she was infected with SARS-CoV-2 in her 36 th week of pregnancy, she delivered a healthy baby on March 29, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US