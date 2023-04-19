HamberMenu
Meshplasty of uterus performed at Kochi hospital

The procedure enables woman from Tamil Nadu to realise her dream of having a child after facing infertility issues for nearly eight years

April 19, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Sunrise Hospital here performed a meshplasty procedure of the uterus to help a 36-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu realise her dream of having a child after facing infertility issues for nearly eight years.

The patient, who had conceived after undergoing IVF treatment, had developed a severe bleeding condition in her 16 th week of pregnancy. Doctors in Tamil Nadu had advised removal of the uterus as a part of it had got reduced to less than 1 cm, according to a release issued by the hospital.

Dr. Hafeez Rahman, consultant gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, advised meshplasty of the uterus to save the mother and the baby. Doctors found that the mesh was supporting the uterus from the 24 th week. Though she was infected with SARS-CoV-2 in her 36 th week of pregnancy, she delivered a healthy baby on March 29, the release said.

