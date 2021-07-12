Merciless Argentina fans go on a meme onslaught following Copa America victory

Kochi

12 July 2021 00:49 IST

The redemption of Lionel Messi remains a dominant theme of memes

No sooner than the final whistle was blown at the Copa America final in the historic Maracana stadium in Brazil on Sunday morning, ending Argentina’s 28-year trophy drought, had kicked off in faraway Kerala what seemed to be an endless day of trolls.

Quite unsurprisingly, the Argentina fans who for long had been the object of ridicule seemed to be on a mission to repay in kind, especially to their bitter rivals, the Brazil fans. From parodies along the tunes of popular chartbusters taking potshots at their Brazil counterparts and wild celebratory dance videos to funny memes, the fans of men in blue-and-white spared nothing.

A viral video showed a son, reportedly an Argentina fan, break into a wild dance to celebrate the victory only to be chased by his father, a Brazil fan.

Former Minister M.M. Mani, a known Argentina fan, made a series of Facebook posts firing barbs at Brazil fans. His friendly banter with his former Cabinet colleague Kadakampally Surendran, a Brazil fan, over Copa America had drawn much attention.

The redemption of Lionel Messi remained a dominant theme of memes as the diehard fans of the genial footballer seemed so relieved at him eventually removing one blot on his otherwise glittering career — of not winning a major trophy in national colours. A moving meme showed the late Argentine legend Maradona smiling at Messi from heaven.

Resigned to their fate, the more boisterous among the Brazil fans who had nagged the rival fans all through the tournament chose to ‘invite’ the onslaught by Argentina fans on social media rather than wait for it. If done in the hope that the Argentina followers would be kinder to them that way, many soon realized they were badly mistaken.

The football neutrals and the fans of the Euro Cup, the final of which was just hours away, were not impressed by the acrimonious contest that saw 41 fouls and nine yellow cards. Those waxed eloquent over the beauty of Latin American football, including the media, ahead of what was dubbed as a ‘dream final’ turned out to be their favourite punching bags.