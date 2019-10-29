Merchants to down shutters today

Around 4,000 merchants, including hoteliers, in the city will join a State-wide protest on Tuesday by downing their shutters for the day. The protest, following a call from the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, an umbrella organisation of trade and businesses, is against notices on Value Added Tax (VAT) arrears being served by the State Taxes Department.

A spokesman for Kerala Merchant Chamber of Commerce in the city, which is participating in the strike, said the VAT arrears notices were not in keeping with facts and that the traders had submitted their complaints at the State-level. However, the notices continued to arrive, causing confusion and fear among merchants.

While hotels and medical shops have been exempted from the strike call, a section of hoteliers has decided to express solidarity with their colleagues in other businesses by downing shutters for half-a-day.