Merchants stage protest against police barricades

Merchants staging a ‘kalam kamazhthi’ (upturned pots) protest in Broadway against police barricades in the market, which they say are dissuading customers. | Photo Credit: H.Vibhu

KOCHI

07 September 2020 23:53 IST

Roadblocks are dissuading customers, say traders

Merchants associated with the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce have protested against the police keeping barricades on byroads connecting major trade centres in Ernakulam, alleging that this is dissuading customers, adversely affecting businesses.

The unique protest involved keeping pots upside down, indicating that their livelihoods have been hit.

‘Repeated requests’

While permission was granted by the police to reopen business establishments in what used to be COVID-19 containment zones, the barricades put up along byroads stayed, despite repeated requests to the police to remove them. This has affected business, said KMCC president G. Karthikeyan, and secretary K.M. Vipin.

