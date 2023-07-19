HamberMenu
Merchants condole Chandy’s death

July 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Merchants’ Association of Kerala has condoled the death for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

In a message here on Wednesday, the president of the Kaloor unit of the association P.J. Augustine said that the late Chief Minister was instrumental in setting up a pension and welfare fund for merchants in the State. He also took a stand that the trading community should not be harassed in the name of inspections and issued instructions to officials to this effect.

It was for the first time in India that a pension scheme was introduced for merchants. The step was taken when Mr. Chandy was Finance Minister, the statement recalled. He has been a leader who was dear to the people, and the merchant community, in particular, cannot forget his contributions, Mr. Augustine said.

