Merchants’ chamber seeks more time to submit plaints on buffer zone

January 07, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce has demanded that the time to submit complaints on the proposed buffer zone around wildlife reserves in the State should be extended by another 90 days. The demand came as the deadline for submitting complaints ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A communication from the Chamber claimed that inspections by Revenue, Local Self Government and Forest departments in ecologically sensitive areas had not been completed in several districts. At the same time, it has not been possible to upload details of areas where inspections have been completed.

The disruption in uploading details was caused by failure of server provided by the State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre. Though manpower to upload details has been increased, the server has gone down with more people logging in. The communication also claimed that 60,000 complaints had been received by help desks in panchayats, but details from 31 panchayats had not been uploaded so far.

“In districts such as Ernakulam, it has been just a week since the public and trade and business representatives came to know of the need to upload complaints. Under these circumstances, they have not been able to grasp the issues properly and respond to requirements,” said Chamber president K.M. Mohammed Sageer and general secretary Solamon Cheruvathur.